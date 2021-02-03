Here’s How to Celebrate the Lunar New Year Virtually

Like many events and traditions this year, celebrations for the Lunar New Year are moving online. Due to concerns of Covid-19, the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association will not be holding its annual Chinese Lunar New Year parade.

However, those looking to celebrate a holiday rooted in ushering in luck and good fortune for the coming year—something we’re all looking for right now—can still partake in virtual celebrations sponsored by the Smithsonian’s Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.*

On February 10, those looking to learn more about the holiday’s food traditions (read: longevity noodles and dumplings) can join Jan Stuart, a curator of Chinese art, and local restaurant owner Lydia Chang to learn about the culinary traditions associated with the Lunar New Year.

To officially kick off the Year of the Ox on February 13, Washingtonians can watch video performances of Lunar New Year traditions and create their own traditional Chinese crafts. The Madison Chinese Dance Corporation will perform acrobatic and Chinese dance routines during the virtual celebration.

Other holiday festivities held throughout the month include a performance by the Shanghai Quartet, a Korean art and music program, an interactive art workshop, and a lantern-making workshop.

For those interested in celebrating the holiday through food, we recommend Chinese-style ramen, Peking duck, and handmade rice noodles from some local District spots.

* This post has been corrected.