News & Politics

How to Watch Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

The Senate’s impeachment trial of Donald Trump will begin next week, following the House’s vote to charge Trump with inciting an insurrection for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The historic trial—a second impeachment for the former president, and the first trial of a commander-in-chief after he’s left office—will start on Tuesday, February 9, with opening arguments from the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense lawyers.

US Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont will preside over the impeachment trial. Leading the House prosecution team is US Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who teaches constitutional law at American University and serves on the House Judiciary Committee. Trump, who recently had a fallout with some on his legal team, has enlisted former Roger Stone attorney David Schoen and former Pennsylvania acting attorney general Bruce Castor.

Pretrial briefs from both teams preview what arguments to expect: The House will seek to show senators that Trump used his power and position to encourage the violent attack on the Capitol, while Trump’s defense team will likely question the validity of the trial—arguing that he can’t be impeached now that he’s no longer president—and maintain that Trump’s actions were protected by the First Amendment.

Though we don’t know yet the specific rules for this impeachment trial or how long it could last, it will likely be quicker than Trump’s three-week trial last year. Both sides of the case will present their arguments and senators will ask questions, though Democrats are still considering the question of calling witnesses.

Once the trial begins, it’s a bit of a marathon. Lawmakers will gather at noon every day and work six days a week until they conclude (unless the trial organizers agree to different rules). Watch the proceedings on C-SPAN starting Tuesday, February 9, from 1 PM to 7 PM. The trial will also air on major TV news networks and stream online.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day