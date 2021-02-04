12 DC Area Bars Where You Can Watch the Super Bowl

Super Bowl celebrations this weekend will undoubtedly look different than in years past. Gone are large parties and packed bars full of screaming fans. But, after DC’s coronavirus restrictions were loosened last month, bars can now offer indoor seating at 25 percent capacity while continuing to use their outside space. In Virginia, which is in Phase Three of reopening, full capacity is allowed, but alcohol sales stop at 10 PM and restaurants close at midnight. In Montgomery County, indoor dining is still banned, and outdoor service must end at 10 PM. Prince George’s County reopened indoor dining last week, at 25 percent capacity. As in Virginia, alcohol sales in DC stop at 10 PM.

If you’re looking to get out of the house for the big game, here are 12 bars that will air it.

The Admiral

1 Dupont Cir., NW

The American pub, which serves burgers, tacos, and sandwiches, is open for dining indoors, outdoors, or at a bar table starting at 11 AM. You can email to make a reservation, but walk-ins are also accepted. Like all other DC restaurants, reservations are capped at six people. Make a reservation and learn more here.

Biergarten Haus

1355 H St., NE

This H Street beer garden features an outdoor patio with fire pits and over a dozen TVs. A “heated pavilion” is also available. Enjoy the game while drinking beer and munching on Bavarian pretzel sticks, among other German fare. Find out more info here.

Blackfinn Ameripub

1620 I St., NW; 2750 Gallows Rd., Vienna; 43781 Central Station Dr. Ste. 150, Ashburn

While this pub’s DC location is booked to capacity, Blackfinn’s two Virginia bars still have plenty of reservations open. Book for either the dining room, the pub, or the patio. Family-style takeout packages and cocktail pouches are offered at all three locations. Find more info here.

Cleveland Park Bar and Grill

3421 Connecticut Ave., NW

CPBG features a rooftop deck with tents and heaters in addition to its dining room. They accept reservations, but if you’re hosting a small gathering at home, they also offer takeout sliders, chicken tenders, and wings. Call 202-806-8940 to make reservations or order catering. Find out more info here.

The Game Sports Pub

2411 18th St., NW

This Filipino/American bar in Adams Morgan is hosting a Super Bowl party “as normal as it can be.” For an $85 ticket, diners can graze on an open bar, burgers, and wings while watching the game on one of two floors. The lower level boasts 14 TVs, while the upper has a large-projection screen. Purchase tickets here.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

The Park View beer garden is offering indoor seating with a view of the 20-foot projection screen. For a $50 fee, each table gets a bottle of bubbly and access to game day specials, including sliders, wings, and pizza. Make a reservation here.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

The whiskey-focused Adams Morgan restaurant is hosting game-watchers on its heated rooftop terrace and offering bottomless wings, beer, and winter punch. Five TVs and complimentary blankets will also be on hand. Groups will get a table-side growler for easier refills. Tickets are $75. Book your ticket here.

Lou’s City Bar

1400 Irving St., NW

Head to the Columbia Heights bar for first-come, first-served seating indoors and on the heated patio, which features three TVs. For takeout customers, Lou’s is offering a $40 wings-and-beer deal with two dozen wings, chicken tenders, fries, and a six-pack. Visit here for more info or to place a takeout order.

Lucky Bar

1221 Connecticut Ave., NW

Located in Dupont Circle, Lucky Bar offers a heated patio, as well as indoor seating and takeout options. Three big screens plus 22 TVs offer plenty of ways to see the game while you chow down on a “Big Ass Burger.” Find out more info here.

Miller’s Ale House

3430 East West Hwy., Hyattsville; 1471 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 46280 Potomac Run Plz., Sterling

Local outlets of this chain are offering reservations for $25 per person, which will be subtracted from your final bill. Expect American fare such as steaks, burgers, and chicken “zingers.” Because of Montgomery Country’s dining restrictions, the Rockville location is open for takeout only and offers a limited menu. Find out more info here.

TAP Sports Bar

101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill

The sports bar at MGM National Harbor reopens just in time for this weekend. Grab a burger and a beer and watch the game on one of over 70 TVs. If you’re in a hurry to get home or would rather avoid ordering in person, the MGM To Go app allows you to order your food from your phone and use contactless pickup. Find more info here.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

There are 27 TVs at this bar near Union Station, which is taking reservations for both its patio and indoor seating. Takeout wing specials are also available. Make a reservation here.