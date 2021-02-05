Searching for a Great Valentine’s Day Gift? DC Bars and Restaurants Have You Covered.

Everyone knows that the way to your valentine’s heart is through their stomach—and if you can support your favorite small businesses? All the better. For those still searching for that perfect, unique Valentine’s Day gift, these local spots have great options—from cookie sets and floral subscriptions to cat sweatshirts and baking kits.

If your valentine’s love language is freshly baked brownies, consider ordering one of these fudgy brownie baking kits from Shaw’s Buttercream Bakeshop. An added bonus—a dollar from every kit is donated to the Human Rights Campaign. $23.

Drunk in love? Order a curated box of wine and chocolate from Screwtop Wine Bar to fulfill all of your rosé-infused dreams. $69.99. (Call 703-888-0845 to order).

Give love to local homeless kitties this Valentine’s Day with this extra cozy sweatshirt that’s the perfect addition to your “I can’t believe we have to go through another winter in quarantine” wardrobe. All sales from this sweatshirt are put towards helping homeless cats find homes. $59.50-$61.50.

By signing up for this virtual oyster shucking class at the Salt Line, you’ll receive a custom shucking knife, gloves, an “Oysters Are For Lovers” t-shirt (we couldn’t agree more), and one or two dozen oysters from the Harris Creek Oyster Company. $50 for one person, $90 for two people.

Flowers on Valentine’s Day only get you so far. For a gift that will extend past the holiday, purchase a biweekly floral bouquet subscription from Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora. Receiving a beautiful floral arrangement on a random Tuesday in March? We can’t imagine anything better. Subscriptions range from $90 to $240.

For the valentine who needs to relax and rejuvenate, this serene gift box from chef Eric Ziebold and Celia Laurent’s newly launched Kinship Collection is the ticket. The package comes with a hand-poured candle made with florals from the restaurant’s garden, handmade soap, jam, and a truffle spread. If taking a deep breath was in gift box form, this would be it. $85.

This artfully curated cheese and charcuterie board will fulfill the fromage lovers in your life. No need to worry about how to organize your box—this preassembled gift ensures that you can enjoy your snacks (and take your Instagram photos) stress-free. $69.

Take your standard rose box to the next level with this edible honey cake flower box from this new Azerbaijani bakery Adams Morgan bakery. Fresh roses + honey cake= the ultimate Valentine’s Day flower box. $60. (Call 202-843-5252 to order).

Looking for a gift that will double as an activity? This at-home wine tasting kit is great for the wine-lover in your life who wants to elevate their wine knowledge. The kit comes with three bottles of wine, a guide, an instructional booklet, note sheets, and a wine key. $99.

How about a tin full of 20 delicious cookie variations for the special vegan in your life? There’s everything from raspberry thumbprint cookies and red velvet crinkles to white chocolate covered cherries and Mexican chocolate snickerdoodles. Also, brownie kits make for a fun distraction. $40.

This “Bouquet of Rosés” wine box comes with everything you need to celebrate the day with your valentine—three bottles of wine and a chocolate dessert—all wrapped up in gorgeous packaging. $75.

If you’re gift hunting for a cocktail lover, why not get something tailored to their taste? Neighborhood Restaurant Group spirits director Nick Farrell will create a custom cocktail (delivery or pickup) based on flavor preferences. Plus you can add fun things like Negroni Jell-O hearts, Ring Pop garnisesh, and custom label inscriptions. $45.