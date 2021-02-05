Johns Hopkins Seeks Paid Volunteers for Another Potential Covid Treatment

The antibody trials represent the potential for another way to protect against the virus while vaccines remain in limited quantity. The goal: Find out if an infusion of plasma from recently recovered patients can help minimize symptoms.
So, how can you get involved? If you’re over 18 and able to travel to the testing facilities, you could be eligible. The study for patients who recently tested positive includes requirements such as a positive test within the last five days, at least one symptom, and no hospitalization. The second study—for those who have been exposed—is seeking people who “have been in close contact with an infected person within the prior three days.” Close contact could mean a member of the household recently tested positive or caring for a patient without ample PPE.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.