There’s a Portrait of Kamala Harris on the Mall Made, Aptly, of Shattered Glass

The National Women’s History Museum unveiled a glass portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris in front of the Lincoln Memorial Thursday, and, aptly, it’s made of shattered glass. The portrait celebrates Harris shattering the glass ceiling as the first woman, first Black, first South Asian, and first HBCU graduate to become Vice President.

Swiss artist Simon Berger made the portrait by strategically tapping a hammer on sheets of laminated safety glass to create thousands of tiny cracks that form a likeness of the veep. It’s based on a photo by New York photographer Celeste Sloman.

A DC resident named Maxine visited the portrait with her daughter, calling it history in the making.

“I love the the face features,” she said. “It’s beautiful, it’s just amazing.”

Alessandra Hurtado, a first responder in Virginia, said visiting the exhibit was meaningful to her. “I was hired in 2005 and I was just the fifth woman,” Hurtato said. “We’re making strides, so I just wanted to come and see the Kamala Harris portrait with broken glass and think it’s such a beautiful way to represent that.”

The installation also features a scannable QR code that takes viewers to an augmented reality Instagram feature of “glass-breaking moments” from Harris’ career.

But don’t wait to see it; the instal is only on display at the Reflecting Pool through Saturday.

See how Berger creates his portraits: