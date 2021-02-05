There’s a Portrait of Kamala Harris on the Mall Made, Aptly, of Shattered Glass

The National Women’s History Museum unveiled a glass portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris in front of the Lincoln Memorial Thursday, and, aptly, it’s made of shattered glass. The portrait celebrates Harris shattering the glass ceiling as the first woman, first Black, first South Asian, and first HBCU graduate to become Vice President.
Swiss artist Simon Berger made the portrait by strategically tapping a hammer on sheets of laminated safety glass to create thousands of tiny cracks that form a likeness of the veep. It’s based on a photo by New York photographer Celeste Sloman.
The installation also features a scannable QR code that takes viewers to an augmented reality Instagram feature of “glass-breaking moments” from Harris’ career.
But don’t wait to see it; the instal is only on display at the Reflecting Pool through Saturday.
See how Berger creates his portraits: