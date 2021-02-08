News & Politics  |  Things to Do

The National Gallery of Art Will Reopen Its Sculpture Garden on Valentine’s Day

The garden closed last November as Covid cases rose in DC.

Written by
| Published on
Image via iStock.

The National Gallery of Art will reopen its Sculpture Garden and Pavilion Café on Sunday, February 14. The reopening is a “valentine to our visitors,” NGA director Kaywin Feldman said in a statement. The garden closed alongside the National Gallery’s West building this past November as Covid cases rose in DC. The museum’s buildings remain closed, and it says it hopes to reopen them this spring.

All entrances to the garden on the north side of the Mall will be open, but capacity will be limited and patrons will have to wear masks and observe social distancing as they peruse works by Claes Oldenburg and Robert Indiana. Admission is free, and the Pavilion Café will offer a full carryout menu, including hot drinks, salads, and sandwiches.

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day