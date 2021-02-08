Surrounded by the excitement and movement of North Bethesda, the Linden Oak stands tall amidst the green of Rock Creek Regional Park. One of the tallest white oak trees in the country, and dating to before America was a country (c. 1718), the Linden Oak is an enduring example of why North Bethesda is such a wonderful place to call home.

Three commemorative plaques have been placed in the Linden Oak’s honor. As it was being built, the Metro’s Red Line was curved around the area to prevent any disturbance of the tree. And just down the road, mere minutes from the Linden Oak’s hallowed roots and historic shade, are The Townes at Grosvenor Place.

This Executive Townhome community is ready to go down in history, but not for being old-fashioned. Much like one of the Grosvenor family’s most famous descendants, Alexander Graham Bell (yes, the Alexander Graham Bell), these townhomes are full of state-of-the-art features and forward-thinking design.

As soon as you step into your brand-new home at The Townes at Grosvenor Place, you’ll instantly feel a sense of space thanks to the 9’ ceilings on every level. Stride across the wide-plank hardwood flooring and into your dedicated home office—no more having to improvise a work-at-home cloffice (closet office) for you!

Upstairs, you’ll find your chef-inspired kitchen. Gas burners, stainless steel appliances, microbe-resistant quartz countertops, and plenty of storage give you the space and tools you need to turn any ingredients into a culinary masterpiece. Take the meal into your roomy dining room, airy living room, or out onto your deck for a little al fresco feasting.

The third level is where you’ll retreat to recharge: the owner’s suite. A huge room to slumber, a massive walk-in closet, and a luxurious owner’s bath (including a frameless glass shower enclosure with spa-worthy wall-mounted and rain showerheads) precisely designed to maximize space and comfort.

But there’s one more level to go! The fourth level features your amazing loft flex-space for you to turn into… whatever you desire. A second living room, a play room, a library, an exercise room—your loft, your space. And right outside the loft is your private rooftop terrace. Enjoy crisp air, the night sky, or just the peace of being outside.

Your entire four-story townhome sparkles with future-proof features. A recessed LED lighting plan, energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass, and other Energy Star-rated appliances and construction mean your house is full of convenience without wasting energy or money. From the available elevator, to the dual-zone climate control system with smart thermostat, to the Cat-6 pre-wiring, to the USB ports integrated into the kitchen and owner’s bedroom design, your home is ready for 2021, 2022, and beyond.

And all this right in the center of North Bethesda—a place bustling with life and excitement. With downtown Bethesda, D.C., and Rockville in a tiny radius around you, there’s always somewhere new to dine, shop, and experience. Whether you crave live music from Pike & Rose, Strathmore, or one of the many live-music clubs; a hike or bike ride on the miles of beautiful trails at Rock Creek Regional Park; easy access to Metro, Rockville Pike, I-270, or I-495; or close proximity to a major employer, such as NIH, Lockheed Martin, Kaiser Permanente, or Marriott, everything is just outside your front door.

At The Townes at Grosvenor Place, we turn luxury into reality and bring comfortable elegance to everyone. Our homes are accessible, available, and ready for you to move in today. Be like the nearby Linden Oak and set down roots in North Bethesda. Come home to The Townes at Grosvenor Place, where home is a place you work, play, live, and thrive.

4 Levels, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2-Car Garage—Executive Townhomes From $1.1M