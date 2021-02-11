5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Throw on your finest winter garb and head to NoMa’s Wundergarten (1101 1st St., NE) for the beer garden’s annual Après Ski Festival until February 28. Sip ten varieties of boozy hot chocolate or warm up with whiskey flights by the fire pits.

Channel the Mardi Gras spirit with tri-colored king cakes from Columbia Height’s vegan bakery Sticky Fingers (1370 Park Rd., NW). The $24 cake is available for pick-up from Thursday, February 11 to Sunday, February 14.

Navy Yard’s Puerto Rican spot La Famosa (1300 4th St., SE) is slinging a three-course Valentine’s Day menu from Friday, February 12 to Sunday February 14 with the option to tack a flora gift from plant shop Little Leaf. The $75 steak dinner is paired with heart-shaped hoya plants or bouquets of tropical leaves. For more swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day specials, check out our list of romantic restaurant takeout.

Celebrate the Year of the Ox at a Chinese New Year market hosted by Queen’s English in Columbia Heights (3410 11th St., NW) from Saturday, February 13 to Sunday, February 14. (The market is open 12 PM to 5 PM both days). Pick up locally-made wares like candles and beer while dining on the restaurant’s Chinese street snacks.

Dairy lovers can spend the romantic holiday with their one true Valentine: Cheese. Join a Zoom session dedicated to crafting charcuterie boards with caterers Buttercream & Burrata on Sunday, February 12 at 6 PM. The $100 ticket includes the requisite cheese and salami to craft a meat rose to adorn your board. Kits are available for pick-up at the Roost (1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) or can be delivered for an additional $8.

Join the conversation!