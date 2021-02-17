News & Politics

Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager Are Now Co-Owners of the Washington Spirit

The duo are part of a famous group of investors.

Written by
| Published on
Photo credit: Chris Colvin/Washington Spirit

In what has been a busy offseason for the Washington Spirit, DC’s National Women’s Soccer League team is getting a pair of famous new co-owners: Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the duo has joined a group of investors that includes former Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes and former US World Cup goalie Briana Scurry. Current managing partner Steve Baldwin and co-owners Bill Lynch and Y. Michele Kang will continue to have a majority stake in the Spirit.

Both Clinton and Bush Hager have maintained a high profile since their families left the White House. Clinton became a consultant and bestselling children’s book author. Bush Hager joined NBC’s Today Show in 2009 and two years ago became co-host of its fourth hour program, Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Baldwin and the Spirit have also been active since the NWSL season ended in October. The team signed Falls Church native Anna Heilferty and inked agreements to play their home games at Audi Field in DC and Segra Field in Leesburg. The 2021 season begins with the Challenge Cup on April 9.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Justin Askenazy
Justin Askenazy

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day