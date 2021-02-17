Virginia Will Allow 250 People at Outdoor Sporting Events This Winter

Virginia governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he will expand the number of spectators allowed at outdoor sporting events to 250 people. The expansion of capacity limits will be officially implemented Monday.

The announcement parallels the start of the fall sports season for high school students in Virginia. In July, the state athletic association voted to start the fall sports season on February 15, with postseason play scheduled to end May 1. Fall sports in Virginia include football, field hockey, volleyball, cross country, competitive cheerleading, and sideline cheerleading.

Northam said the announcement follows a constant question high school parents have asked him. “Will more people be able to come watch their kids play sports?,” he said. “I hear that every day.” This capacity expansion still requires spectators to maintain social distancing rules, Northam said.