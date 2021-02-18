More People in DC Can Get a Covid-19 Vaccine Starting Today

Today, a few new groups of people are eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine in DC: outreach workers, along with folks that work in grocery stores, food packaging, or manufacturing. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement yesterday. This is in addition to groups previously deemed eligible, such as healthcare providers, members of the Metropolitan Police Department, those experiencing homelessness, and childcare providers/teachers.

2,450 vaccine appointments will become available tonight at 6 PM. To be eligible, you have to live in a priority zip code and be either 65 or older or work in a qualifying profession.

The priority zip codes are mostly concentrated in Wards 5, 7, and 8, as those residents have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19. The zip codes include 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032, and 20593.

As of now, people can schedule vaccine appointments on an alternating schedule: 6 PM on Thursdays and Fridays one week, and 9 AM on Thursdays and Fridays the subsequent week. Eligible folks should either visit vaccinate.dc.gov or call DC’s coronavirus call center to book their appointments.

