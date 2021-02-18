Some Good News on a Gloomy Day: Fauci Thinks You’ll Be Able to Go to a Nats Game This Summer

On Monday, just days before the Nationals kicked off spring training, Dr. Anthony Fauci chatted with NBC4 anchor Doreen Gentzler about what the upcoming baseball season might look like. During the interview, the infectious disease specialist said that if trends continue, he is “fairly certain” that we’ll be able to have fans in-person at stadiums before the season is up.

“As you get to late spring or early summer, gradually, you’re gonna start to see a loosening up on some of the restrictions,” and we will be able to go to games in person, he says, reiterating that the process will be slow rather than an opening of the floodgates. “We may not have a crowded, full capacity packed house, but I’m fairly certain that as we get into summer, if the infection rate does go down the way I believe it will, that you’ll be able to go to a ballpark and watch the game.”

Asked if he has plans to go to a Nats game this summer, Fauci said he “can already taste the hot dog.” Also of note: He did not rule out a second shot at throwing out the first pitch. See the interview below.

https://twitter.com/NBC4Sports/status/1361383232739155978

Join the conversation!