News & Politics  |  Things to Do

Some Good News on a Gloomy Day: Fauci Thinks You’ll Be Able to Go to a Nats Game This Summer

And the team's spring training just started this week.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Washington Nationals Baseball Club.

On Monday, just days before the Nationals kicked off spring training, Dr. Anthony Fauci chatted with NBC4 anchor Doreen Gentzler about what the upcoming baseball season might look like. During the interview, the infectious disease specialist said that if trends continue, he is “fairly certain” that we’ll be able to have fans in-person at stadiums before the season is up. 

“As you get to late spring or early summer, gradually, you’re gonna start to see a loosening up on some of the restrictions,” and we will be able to go to games in person, he says, reiterating that the process will be slow rather than an opening of the floodgates. “We may not have a crowded, full capacity packed house, but I’m fairly certain that as we get into summer, if the infection rate does go down the way I believe it will, that you’ll be able to go to a ballpark and watch the game.”

Asked if he has plans to go to a Nats game this summer, Fauci said he “can already taste the hot dog.” Also of note: He did not rule out a second shot at throwing out the first pitch. See the interview below. 

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day