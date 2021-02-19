What Are DC’s Most Underrated Bands? You May Find a New Favorite on This Playlist.

“What are your favorite DC bands and artists that nobody talks about?”

Memoirist Mike Scalise posted that question to Twitter on Thursday afternoon—please no super-famous acts like Fugazi or Chuck Brown, he told his followers. In response, the city’s music-lovers stepped up to the proverbial mic and shouted out their underrated favorites. Scalise even turned the guitar-laden soundtrack of DC into a playlist—consider it recommended listening as you scroll through some of the replies:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Darkest Hour, Periphery. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) February 19, 2021

Early Humans, Shy Glizzy and this has prob been mentioned Black Eyes — Kam Tambini (@TAMBIN0) February 19, 2021

Nobody's mentioned The Goons yet, the band that got me into punk. More recently, The Shirks. — James Doubek (@JamesDoubek) February 19, 2021

have a hard time telling whether or not Nation of Ulysses is unknown outside of DC but they’re my fave — ｗｉｇ－ｗａｇ 📹 (@wigwagmag) February 18, 2021

Another vote for 9353, as well as the vast DC go-go scene, and then by the 1990s there was Thievery Corporation and the downtempo scene. — Brendan Hasenstab (@pierrepont) February 19, 2021

Strange Boutique. This is a photo I took at their reunion show in 2019. Iconic DC goth band that is incredibly underrated. pic.twitter.com/XmKGbzM8XN — Nowhere Girl (@Sailor_mourn) February 19, 2021

Postal Service

Oddisee

Jukebox the Ghost

Granny and the boys@hemlinesband @bbbrybry

White Ford Bronco

Lucky Dub — max richman (@richmanmax) February 19, 2021

Jonathan Fire Eater (they were all from DC—I grew up with them)! — elliott holt (@elliottholt) February 18, 2021

Join the conversation!