This estate home offers the discerning individual an opportunity to live a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and comfort. The nearly 10,500 square feet of exquisitely appointed space is designed to allow for entertaining on a grand scale or hosting intimate gatherings throughout. The formal living and dining rooms have been beautifully curated, and the chef’s kitchen with its two-story ceiling and massive island will inspire the most demanding of chefs. Not to be missed is the billiards room with beautiful mahogany paneling and beamed ceilings, the main level theater or the sun-drenched family room! The second level has three enchanting en-suite bedrooms, and the thoughtfully designed primary bedroom with a luxurious bath, large his and her closets, sitting area and coffee bar it is the perfect space to retreat to! The third floor has the fifth and sixth bedrooms. A large playroom, gym and wine cellar are in the lower level. Garage space for five cars, a charming carriage house, pool with pool house all set on two acres round out this spectacular home! Just minutes to Washington D.C. and surrounding areas, this resort like setting is the perfect home to escape, recharge and connect with friends and family.

