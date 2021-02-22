Work-Life Perks, Pandemic Style

FireEye

Reston, Alexandria

Once a quarter, on “self-care days,” the entire cybersecurity company—about 3,300 workers worldwide—shuts down so staffers can have a true day off.

United Therapeutics

Silver Spring

The biotech firm had to close the company gym, so instead it’s offering free virtual fitness classes taught by gym staff.

Booz Allen Hamilton

McLean

The consulting giant is reimbursing employees for remote-working equipment, including standup desks, computer monitors, and connectivity devices, and has given those with De-pendent Care FSA accounts an automatic $2,000 contribution to help cover unexpected childcare costs.

M&T Bank

Tysons, Rockville, DC

The bank expanded health-care coverage so employees could access an unlimited number of mental-health telemedicine visits for free.

Carfax

Centreville

Flexible scheduling lets people work weekends so they can help kids with schoolwork on weekdays. Employees were also al-lowed to bring their office furniture home when re-mote work began.

Adventist HealthCare

Gaithersburg

The hospital system created daily support groups to help employees cope—and more than 1,500 have participated. Adventist also partnered with KinderCare to offer free or reduced-price childcare.

Cigna

McLean

Starting last March, Cigna’s essential workers—doctors and nurses—as well as some IT staff got a 20-percent boost in pay.

Bank of America

DC

Any employee can tap a daily stipend of $75 or $100 to assist with childcare, for kids up to age 12 (or 21 for special needs), for an unlimited number of days.

Politico

Rosslyn

Working from home indefinitely, employees get a free virtual consult with an ergonomist to assess their home office. No worries if upgrades are needed—the media company established a $500,000 emergency relief fund for home-office, childcare, and other pandemic-related expenses.

Guidehouse

Tysons, Falls Church, DC

The consulting firm set up “Study Hall,” a space at the Tysons office where employees’ middle- and high-school children can do virtual school while their parents work in per­son. An attendant on hand assists with technical difficulties (and shows the way to the bathrooms).

Crowell & Moring

DC

Employees can tap grants of up to $5,000 from a $400,000 emergency fund. The law firm also offers free virtual yoga through Mount Pleasant’s Past Tense Yoga and provides free subscriptions to the meditation app Calm, which has become popular among the firm’s litigators.

The Motley Fool

Alexandria

When the financial-advice company eventually reopens in person, all 477 employees will have the option to work from home permanently, so long as they live in a state where the Fool operates.

This article initially appeared in the February, 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!