Vaccine Registration for Washingtonians With Medical Conditions Opens Tomorrow

DC officials announced on Wednesday that vaccine registration for Washingtonians with pre-existing medical conditions in priority Zip codes will open Thursday, February 25, at 9 AM. Individuals in all other Zip codes with medical conditions can register on Friday, February 26 at 9 AM. Residents can book vaccination appointments through vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling the District’s coronavirus Call Center.

Roughly 4,350 appointments will be made available Thursday for individuals who are over 65, are part of an eligible workforce, or have qualifying medical conditions in the Zip codes 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032, and 20593. About the same number of additional appointments will be released Friday morning for individuals in all Zip codes who meet the same criteria.

The appointments made on Thursday and Friday will be for next week. Qualifying medical conditions include the following, according to a press release:

Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and other Chronic Lung Disease; Bone Marrow and Solid Organ Transplantation; Cancer; Cerebrovascular Disease; Chronic Kidney Disease; Congenital Heart Disease; Diabetes Mellitus; Heart Conditions, such as Heart Failure, Coronary Artery Disease, or Cardiomyopathies; HIV; Hypertension; Immunocompromised State; Inherited Metabolic Disorders; Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; Liver Disease; Neurologic Conditions; Obesity, BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2; Pregnancy; Severe Genetic Disorders; Sickle Cell Disease; and Thalassemia.

As of this week, the following populations are eligible for vaccination in DC:

Individuals who work in health care settings; members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department; residents of long-term and intermediate care facilities and residents of community residential facilities/group homes; DC residents who are 65 years old and older; individuals experiencing homelessness; members of the Metropolitan Police Department; Continuity of District Government personnel; Department of Corrections employees and residents; teachers and staff who are, or will be, working in person at a traditional or public charter school; child care workers and teachers and staff at independent schools in DC; individuals who work in a grocery store setting; outreach workers in health, human, and social services; individuals who work in manufacturing; individuals who work in food packaging; DC residents 16-64 years old with qualifying medical conditions.

