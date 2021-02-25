Trump Hotel Rates Are Over $1,300 on March 4—the Date in a Wild QAnon Theory

While conspiracy theories are unfavorable for the business of democracy, they may be good for the business of the Trump Hotel. Room rates at the former president’s namesake hotel nearly triple from March 3 to 4—aligning with the latest QAnon lore that March 4 will mark the second inauguration of Donald Trump.

The hotel’s nightly rates in March range, on average, from $476 to $596. But on Trump’s imagined inauguration weekend, rooms leap to $1,331. Throughout his presidency, the hotel became a go-to hangout for Trump’s entourage and supporters, earning the MAGA-crowd moniker of “America’s living room.”

So, why March 4? The date began to spread after the Capitol insurrection on January 6 failed to stop the verification of Biden’s electoral victory. Prior to a constitutional change that moved the inauguration ceremony to January 20, the swearing-in took place on March 4 until 1933.

