Guest List

Zia M. Faruqui

Many of the alleged insurrectionists arrested after the January 6 assault have wound up in this federal magistrate judge’s courtroom.

Tara Palmeri

She’s one of four new coauthors of Politico’s Playbook. Her résumé includes the New York Post’s Page Six—a sign of the team’s juicier ambitions.

Trinity Rodman

The top draft pick of the Washington Spirit women’s soccer team has athletic genes: She’s NBA legend Dennis Rodman’s daughter.

Brendan Smialowski

The Agence France-Press photographer’s Inauguration Day photo of a mitten-clad Bernie Sanders launched a thousand memes.

Ella Emhoff

She showed up in a cool outfit to stepmom Kamala Harris’s inauguration—and soon landed a modeling contract.

This initially appeared in the March, 2021 issue of Washingtonian.