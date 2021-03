With spring on the horizon, vaccine distribution increasing, and Covid-19 case numbers declining, more local museums are reopening to the public this week. Here’s which Washington-area museums are opening their doors back up this week:

March 2: Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Garden

March 3: National Museum of Women in the Arts

March 4: Glenstone (note: reopening as an outdoor-only experience)

March 6: Phillips Collection