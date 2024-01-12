National Museum of Women in the Arts Introduces After-Hours Events

To kick off 2024, the National Museum of Women in the Arts is launching NMWA Nights: On the third Wednesday of each month, the museum will offer extended hours, and visitors can spend their evening sipping cocktails while checking out the work of renowned artists like Frida Kahlo, Alma Thomas, and Georgia O’Keeffe.

The first event will take place January 17 from 5:30 to 8 PM. This month, the program features a scavenger hunt through the museum’s refurbished galleries, an array of art-making activities, and a woman-focused set by local DJ Alex Love.

Tickets cost $25, but students, seniors, DC residents, and museum members can all claim discounts. The ticket price includes two drink vouchers and access to all of the museum’s current exhibitions, including the temporary exhibit “The Sky’s the Limit.” Additional beverages (both alcoholic and nonalcoholic) will also be available for purchase.

The first NMWA Nights is already sold out, but a few same-day tickets will be available at the door. Spots at next month’s installment are on sale now. Tickets for all forthcoming NMWA Nights will be released during the first week of the preceding month.

With this new event series, NMWA joins a number of other DC institutions with after-hours programming. The Phillips Collection hosts a popular monthly reception called “Phillips After 5” (next month’s theme is “Love is in the Air”), along with other evening programs. The Library of Congress’ ongoing “Live! At the Library” series turns the building’s Great Hall into a lively happy hour every Thursday. And “Gallery Nights”—a popular evening event at the National Gallery of Art with rotating monthly themes—will return later this year for the Spring 2024 season.