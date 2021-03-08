Check Out This Huge Crochet Mural of Kamala Harris at the Wharf

A 20-foot-tall, 40-foot-wide crochet portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris is on display at The Wharf starting today. The piece was created by LA artist London Kaye in honor of International Women’s Day, and is located outside of the restaurant Officina on Maine Avenue.

The crochet mural of Harris was the product of Kaye’s Love Across the USA public art campaign: 150 people across the country each crocheted a square for the mural, and they were ultimately stitched together to create the finished product. The result features Harris set against a multi-colored background with the phrase “I’m speaking.”—the line Harris famously said to former Vice President Mike Pence during last year’s vice presidential debate.

The piece will hang outside Officina through Memorial Day, at which point it will be moved to a permanent location. Throughout its exhibit, the restaurant will run menu specials, and proceeds will go toward the National Center for Children and Families.

Join the conversation!