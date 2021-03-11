News & Politics

Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival Will Go Virtual This Year

The event will include a series of digital classes and panel discussions.

Photograph by JL Images/iStock.

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival—an annual celebration of cultures from around the globe—will once again go virtual this June, following in the footsteps of last year’s online jamboree. While there won’t be any grand gathering at the National Mall, the event will unroll a series of digital programs, master classes, and panel discussions.

Starting in late June, the fair—a fixture since 1967—will begin a slate of programming that also includes workshops and cooking demos. Festival planners have already announced some events for the 2022 festival, which they expect to happen in-person. They include a stroll through an Ozone Bioindicator Garden and an exploration of culture and tradition in the United Arab Emirates.

The festival has yet to announce its official 2021 schedule.

 

 

 

