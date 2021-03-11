News & Politics

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Reopens at Arlington National Cemetery

The monument had been closed to the public for almost a year.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in 2015. Photograph via iStock.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery has reopened to the public for the first time in almost a year. On Tuesday, the monument and surrounding plaza—which have been closed for the past 11 months due to coronavirus restrictions and ongoing maintenance— began allowing visitors once again.

As with any reopening that occurs amid the pandemic, there is a new a set of health precautions and safety guidelines. Only 150 visitors are allowed on the plaza steps at a time, and masks are required. Visitors can still witness the hallowed tradition of the changing of the guard, which will occur every hour until April 1. Afterwards, the ceremony will occur every half hour.

Arlington National Cemetery is open daily from 8 AM to 5 PM.

 

 

 

