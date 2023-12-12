Want to Volunteer for Wreaths Across America? Here’s What You Need to Know.

This Saturday, more than 250,000 wreaths will be laid at veteran’s graves across Arlington National Cemetery’s 639 acres. The group behind the event, Wreaths Across America is able to cover so much ground thanks to volunteers, like the 28,000 that came out to help last year. If you’re interested in joining them this time around, here’s what you’ll need to know.

Registration

Registration is pretty straightforward: Simply visit Wreaths Across America’s website and click the white volunteer button on the main page. After filling out your contact information, you are all set to arrive Saturday morning. The gates open at 8 AM, though some eager volunteers arrive even earlier.

Getting There

Metro is your best bet. You can get off at the Arlington Cemetery stop, but it’s often crowded. Wreaths Across America spokesperson Amber Caron recommends the Rosslyn or Pentagon stops instead. If you are busing, walking, taking a cab, or driving (parking is very limited), the cemetery’s website has more travel information.

How to Prepare

Caron says that dressing for the weather is essential, as volunteers will be outside for most the day and the cemetery doesn’t have many indoor respites. A water bottle and comfortable shoes are also good ideas.

Caron encourages volunteers to take their time and stay present in the moment. Some of the best experiences to come out of these days, she says, are the conversations had with others while waiting in line. And if you aren’t able to go to Arlington, there are a number of other cemeteries you can volunteer with as well. It is Wreaths Across America after all.