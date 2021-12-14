Enjoy This Week’s Warm Weather. Here Are Four Ideas.

Take off your gloves and thick coats because springtime is back…at least for the next few days. This week, Washington will be warmer than usual with temps in the high 50s and even the 60s. But the spring vibes won’t last for long. The weather should drop back down to the 40s on Sunday, so take advantage of the lukewarm weather while you can. Here are a few outdoor activities that you can properly enjoy without freezing your butt off.

Shop at a holiday market

Take this week before the holidays to shop for some last minute gifts. A ton of holiday markets are still open, like the Downtown Holiday Market and the Holly Days at Eastern Market Main Street. These outdoor markets have several vendors selling pottery, paintings, jewelry, clothing, baked goods, and more. For more options on where to shop before the holidays, check out our guide to the holiday markets happening around the city.

Volunteer to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

National Wreaths Across America Day is coming up on Saturday, which is forecast to be the warmest day this week. Get some fresh air and volunteer to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery. Prospective volunteers must pre-register online in order to participate. If you are not able to come out on Saturday you can still sponsor a wreath to be laid on a grave for $15.

Listen to Christmas carols

Catch the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, caroling at Union Market at 1 PM on Saturday. The choir will sing holiday classics and favorites at Neal Place, Northeast, as shoppers and diners bustle around the marketplace.

Go ice-skating at an outdoor rink

Now that it’s cold outside, one of Washington’s beloved wintry traditions has returned: ice skating. But just because it’s a winter activity, doesn’t mean that it has to be super cold outside. There are several outdoor rinks in the area that are open during the day, so take the rare opportunity to be warm while gliding on the ice.

