DC Says All Residents Should Be Eligible for Covid Vaccine by May 1

DC officials announced today a plan to have all DC residents vaccine eligible by May 1. Until then, eligibility is still prioritized for certain populations. Here’s the latest timing for which priority groups become eligible when:

Week of March 15:

Staff working in courts and individuals providing legal services

Frontline employees of public mass transit

US Postal Service employees

Staff working in food service

Essential employees in local government agencies

Essential employees of public utilities

Essential employees in health, human, and social services organizations and agencies

Individuals working in commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental services

Week of March 29

Individuals working in non-public transit services such as for-hire vehicles and ride share

Individuals working in logistics, delivery, or courier services

Essential employees working in media and mass communications

Week of April 12

All essential employees of institutions of higher education

Individuals working in construction

All essential employees working in information technology

Essential employees in federal government agencies

Individuals working in commercial and residential property management

