DC Sports Teams Ask City for Permission to Host Some Fans

D.C. United received permission from the District of Columbia Monday to host up to 2,000 fans per home game:

Other DC teams plan to follow suit. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference Monday that teams could apply on March 22 for a waiver to allow fans back in for the first time since venues went dark in March 2020.

The Caps and Wizards plan to apply for a waiver, Monumental Sports & Entertainment executive Monica Dixon says in a statement: “Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which operates Capital One Arena and the Washington Capitals and Wizards, has submitted to the D.C. Government our request and plan to safely allow fans back into the arena. We appreciate Mayor Bowser and her administration’s diligence through this process.”

Were the Nationals to apply, Bowser said Monday, they could host as many as 5,000 people on Opening Day, May 1. A Nationals spokesperson has not yet responded to a query from Washingtonian as to whether the team had applied for a waiver yet.