Movie Theaters Can Reopen in DC

DC officials announced in a press conference today that movie theaters in the District can reopen. Theaters will have a capacity max of 25 percent or 25 people, whichever comes first.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a number of additional re-openings and rule relaxations. Some high school sports resume today, and indoor fitness classes can resume with up to 10 people. Outdoor fitness classes can now have up to 50 people. And 50 people is also the new limit for socially-distanced outside gatherings, up from 25.

The city’s pro sports teams, meanwhile, can apply for a waiver to allow fans in their stadiums. Bowser said a determination on whether fans can attend Nationals games could be announced in the next few days. The city would allow up to 5,000 fans in Nats Park, and a few thousand in the stadium for DC United.

