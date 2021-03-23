Bill Kristol Is Pro-Statehood for DC . . . and Cuba?

The House of Representatives held a hearing on DC statehood yesterday, and stupid things were said by conservative lawmakers. Arguments against giving the District a vote in Congress ranged from DC having a lack of forts and mining, to a false claim that DC doesn’t have crucial amenities like car dealerships.

But in a fun twist, perhaps the dumbest statehood-related argument from a conservative yesterday was actually in favor of giving DC residents the vote. Neoconservative political analyst Bill Kristol, once a leading intellectual voice of the GOP but now a vocal dissident from the Trumpified version of his party, took to Twitter yesterday to tap out the following:

One reason I'm for DC statehood: The growth in size of the republic–and our distinctive manner of growth, admitting states with equal status–has always been a sign of our vigor. 60 years at 50 states is enough. Time for DC, Puerto Rico, Cuba (as soon as it's free), 1 or 2 more? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 22, 2021

Kristol’s reasoning about American history makes sense enough, even if it’s a bit of a hike from the basic-fairness argument deployed by most statehood proponents. On the other hand, his grasp on Cuba’s autonomy and history, and his seeming encouragement for yet another US takeover of a foreign country, caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Why in the name of everything that is unholy would Cuba become part of the United States? The overwhelming majority of Cubans would be torn between laughing uproariously at the idea and being furious an American is even suggesting it. — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 22, 2021

In what possible way would Cuba become a US state? It’s a sovereign country. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 22, 2021

I wonder if a majority of Cubans (in Cuba) would want to join the US. I think they're not looking to be anything but Cuban, no? Even if Castro isn't exactly beloved, that doesn't mean that Cubans want to be Americans any more than the other way around. — Alonso Quixano 😷 (@craving_filled) March 22, 2021

Not only should DC which is specifically designed not to be a state be 1. But in Kristol's mind we should also plan to take Cuba? Ummmm no, you're weird & creepy for suggesting it https://t.co/mLBdWNk73k — Sean Fitzgerald (@IamSean90) March 22, 2021

You sound a very silly and ignorant man, sir. Perhaps you're not, but you've certainly been making a strong case for that impression over the past couple of years. https://t.co/GwWlOsmHxG — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) March 22, 2021

1 reason I'm for DC statehood: The growth in size of the republic—& our distinctive manner of growth, admitting states with equal status—has always been a sign of our vigor. 60 years at 50 states is enough. Time for DC, PR, Northern Ireland (as soon as it's free), 1 or 2 more? https://t.co/rOy4lOLDu0 — Devin Haas (@DevinAHaas) March 22, 2021

The take also managed the rare feat of uniting right-wing Senator Ted Cruz, perhaps the highest-profile politician of Cuban descent, and former presidential candidate/spiritual guru Marianne Williamson:

Trump Derangement Syndrome in full flower: Bill Kristol is now a Democrat. Cuban statehood is too far out there even for Bernie (maybe)…. https://t.co/7PPdlP32aL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2021

Are you kidding…? — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 22, 2021

