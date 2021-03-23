Glenstone will officially reopen part of its indoor space next month. The Gallery portion will open April 8 to showcase an exhibition of the artist Faith Ringgold’s work, and the Pavilions will reopen May 6, featuring a new large-scale neon piece by the artist Glenn Ligon.

The Potomac art museum closed to visitors at the end of last year when Covid-19 cases were spiking. However, the museum did reopen its 230-acre grounds earlier this month so folks could safely tour its outdoor sculpture collection.

When it reopens, Glenstone will be the only American stop on the two-year tour of Ringgold’s works, and it will be the museum’s first time hosting a touring exhibit. Ringgold’s exhibition was previously featured at the Serpentine in London and the Bildmuseet museum in Umeå, Sweden.

As per usual, visitors must book a trip to Glenstone in advance, although admission is free. To mitigate Covid-19, Glenstone will reduce capacity in its indoor areas, and the dining areas and environmental center will remain closed.

