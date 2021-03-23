News & Politics  |  Things to Do

The Potomac Gallery portion will open April 8, and the Pavilions will reopen May 6.

Photograph of Glenstone by Iwan Baan.
Glenstone will officially reopen part of its indoor space next month. The Gallery portion will open April 8 to showcase an exhibition of the artist Faith Ringgold’s work, and the Pavilions will reopen May 6, featuring a new large-scale neon piece by the artist Glenn Ligon.

The Potomac art museum closed to visitors at the end of last year when Covid-19 cases were spiking. However, the museum did reopen its 230-acre grounds earlier this month so folks could safely tour its outdoor sculpture collection.

When it reopens, Glenstone will be the only American stop on the two-year tour of Ringgold’s works, and it will be the museum’s first time hosting a touring exhibit. Ringgold’s exhibition was previously featured at the Serpentine in London and the Bildmuseet museum in Umeå, Sweden.

As per usual, visitors must book a trip to Glenstone in advance, although admission is free. To mitigate Covid-19, Glenstone will reduce capacity in its indoor areas, and the dining areas and environmental center will remain closed.

