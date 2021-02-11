Things to Do

See Jeff Koons's "Split-Rocker" sculpture at Glenstone. Photograph courtesy of Glenstone Museum.

After months closed to curb the spread of Covid-19, Glenstone Museum will reopen its outdoor spaces and patio on March 4. The Potomac arts complex will offer scheduled weekend visits Thursdays through Sundays for small groups (no more than five people) to tour the massive modern sculptures throughout its expansive grounds. The museum will also offer outdoor dining on the patio and limited access to the Arrival Hall for visitors to use the restrooms.

Glenstone boasts 230 acres of greenery, perfect for nature lovers, art enthusiasts, and those of us who enjoy both combinations. Walk through the trails to find the streams and meadows that make up its organic landscaping or head straight to popular pieces like Richard Serra’s steel spiral “Sylvester” and Jeff Koons’s flower-filled “Split-Rocker.”

All visitors have to wear face masks and social distance, and they must have a scheduled visiting time because the museum is not accepting walk-ins. The indoor Pavilions and Gallery will remain closed. Admission is free.

