An Emotional Documentary, a Chilled-Out Guitar Album, and Other DC Stuff We’ve Been Digging

MusicYasmin Williams, Urban Driftwood

This new collection of instrumentals from DC-area acoustic guitarist Williams sounds pretty from a distance and gets richer the closer you listen.

Book / Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny

The well-regarded Bethesda writer’s new novel follows characters in small-town Michigan as events unfold over 17 years—a tale that Heiny unwraps with her usual humor and warmth.

Film / Tales of Belair at Bowie

Jeff Krulik, the guy who gave us Heavy Metal Parking Lot, turns to the burbs for his latest film, a look at a 1960 planned community in Maryland built by the people behind Levittown. You can stream it on PBS’s website.

Archive / Washington City Paper

The DC Public Library is digitizing past issues of Washington’s essential alt-weekly, going back to 1981. Relive your favorite Straight Dope columns, check out old 9:30 Club ads, and read early work from big-name writers who got their start there.

Film / 17 Blocks

Shot over the course of more than 20 years, this documentary from director Davy Rothbart traces tough challenges faced by a family in Southeast DC as the kid at the center of the film grows up.

Book / 2034 by Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis

A decorated ex-Marine teams up with a retired admiral for a realistic thriller that imagines how a war with China might play out 13 years from now.

Film / Eva Cassidy: One Night That Changed Everything

Now available on YouTube, this documentary features the beloved local singer’s famous 1996 Blues Alley gig, along with illuminating footage of her band rewatching the performance years later.

Book / The Kennedys in the World: How Jack, Bobby, and Ted Remade America’s Empire by Lawrence J. Haas

Haas, a senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council, offers fresh thoughts on some of recent history’s most consequential siblings.

Newsletter / The Recast

Politico has tapped NPR’s Brakkton Booker to write this twice-a-week missive about how race and identity intersect with American politics.

Book / Ladies of the House by Lauren Edmonson

Edmonson, who lives in Herndon, has based her first novel on Sense and Sensibility, transporting Jane Austen’s story to modern-day Washington and the US Senate.