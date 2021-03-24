Major Development: Biden Dog Returns to the White House After Biting Incident

President Joe Biden’s youngest German Shepherd, Major Biden, has officially returned to the White House following an aggressive incident earlier this month. Major, whom the Bidens adopted from a shelter in Wilmington in 2018, was staying at a family friend’s home in Delaware with Champ Biden, the elder pup, while he received some extra training.

After the incident was first reported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.” Biden told ABC News last week that the dogs’ Delaware stay was pre-planned and not due to Major’s unfortunate transaction. “Major was a rescue pup,” Biden said to George Stephanopoulos. “Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin.” CNN reported that Major had bitten a Secret Service agent.

The three-year-old pup is still getting used to the pomp, circumstance, and security that comes with his new perch as a First Dog. Now back on Pennsylvania Avenue, Major and Champ can get back to barking (but hopefully not biting) business.

