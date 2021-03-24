News & Politics

Major Development: Biden Dog Returns to the White House After Biting Incident

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Vacclav via iStock.

President Joe Biden’s youngest German Shepherd, Major Biden, has officially returned to the White House following an aggressive incident earlier this month. Major, whom the Bidens adopted from a shelter in Wilmington in 2018, was staying at a family friend’s home in Delaware with Champ Biden, the elder pup, while he received some extra training.

After the incident was first reported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.” Biden told ABC News last week that the dogs’ Delaware stay was pre-planned and not due to Major’s unfortunate transaction. “Major was a rescue pup,” Biden said to George Stephanopoulos. “Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin.” CNN reported that Major had bitten a Secret Service agent.

The three-year-old pup is still getting used to the pomp, circumstance, and security that comes with his new perch as a First Dog. Now back on Pennsylvania Avenue, Major and Champ can get back to barking (but hopefully not biting) business.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day