News & Politics

Live Entertainment, Swimming Pools: Here’s What to Look Forward to in DC This Summer

A number of relaxations and reopenings will be permitted by city government starting May 1.

Written by
| Published on

DC officials announced a number of upcoming relaxations in Covid restrictions as well as reopenings in a press conference today. Set to go into effect the week of May 1, the proposed changes mark the potential for a much more normal-looking summer than last year. Here’s what to look forward to next month:

  • Seated live entertainment at 25 percent capacity up to 500 people, both indoors and outdoors
  • Movie theaters operating at 25 percent capacity
  • Live music near outdoor restaurant seating
  • Weddings, special events, business meetings, and seated conventions indoors and outdoors with a 25 percent capacity, with waivers for attendance over 250
  • School graduations and award ceremonies indoors and outdoors with capacity limits
  • Outdoor races at 50 percent capacity
  • Indoor and outdoor pools at 50 percent capacity
  • Outdoor splash pads at full capacity
  • Indoor recreation centers at 50 percent capacity
  • Libraries at 50 percent capacity
  • Museums, galleries, and exhibits at 50 percent capacity
  • Non-essential retail indoors and outdoors at 50 percent capacity

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day