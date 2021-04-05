Live Entertainment, Swimming Pools: Here’s What to Look Forward to in DC This Summer

DC officials announced a number of upcoming relaxations in Covid restrictions as well as reopenings in a press conference today. Set to go into effect the week of May 1, the proposed changes mark the potential for a much more normal-looking summer than last year. Here’s what to look forward to next month:
- Seated live entertainment at 25 percent capacity up to 500 people, both indoors and outdoors
- Movie theaters operating at 25 percent capacity
- Live music near outdoor restaurant seating
- Weddings, special events, business meetings, and seated conventions indoors and outdoors with a 25 percent capacity, with waivers for attendance over 250
- School graduations and award ceremonies indoors and outdoors with capacity limits
- Outdoor races at 50 percent capacity
- Indoor and outdoor pools at 50 percent capacity
- Outdoor splash pads at full capacity
- Indoor recreation centers at 50 percent capacity
- Libraries at 50 percent capacity
- Museums, galleries, and exhibits at 50 percent capacity
- Non-essential retail indoors and outdoors at 50 percent capacity