Live Entertainment, Swimming Pools: Here’s What to Look Forward to in DC This Summer

DC officials announced a number of upcoming relaxations in Covid restrictions as well as reopenings in a press conference today. Set to go into effect the week of May 1, the proposed changes mark the potential for a much more normal-looking summer than last year. Here’s what to look forward to next month:

Seated live entertainment at 25 percent capacity up to 500 people, both indoors and outdoors

Movie theaters operating at 25 percent capacity

Live music near outdoor restaurant seating

Weddings, special events, business meetings, and seated conventions indoors and outdoors with a 25 percent capacity, with waivers for attendance over 250

School graduations and award ceremonies indoors and outdoors with capacity limits

Outdoor races at 50 percent capacity

Indoor and outdoor pools at 50 percent capacity

Outdoor splash pads at full capacity

Indoor recreation centers at 50 percent capacity

Libraries at 50 percent capacity

Museums, galleries, and exhibits at 50 percent capacity

Non-essential retail indoors and outdoors at 50 percent capacity

