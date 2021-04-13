News & Politics

Kennedy Center Announces The Return of Live Theater And, Yes, Hamilton is Back

But don't expect a crowded house until capacity limits loosen.

Written by
| Published on
DC's Kennedy Center. Photo courtesy of iStock.

The Kennedy Center announced on Tuesday its theater lineup for the upcoming season, which will include performances of Hamilton, Jersey Boys, and Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird. Theater curtains will first raise on October 13 for a staging of Tony-winner Hadestown, a return to live theater that may cause musical buffs to break out into a chorus line.

Running until September 2022, the season boasts shows direct from Broadway, old favorites making an encore, and recent winners of the Tony’s best musical category, the Band’s Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Hamilton. In addition to the roster of plays and musicals, the Kennedy Center is producing a concert dubbed 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center, in which the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra will accompany a cast of Broadway stars. The musical event is part of the cultural institution’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The Kennedy Center hasn’t announced details regarding audience size quite yet, but the performance venue will be limited to capacity numbers set by DC officials. Starting on May 1, theaters will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity indoors. Restriction are likely to change by the fall, but continued limits could mean Hamilton tickets will be an even rarer prize than in pre-pandemic times. At full capacity, the Kennedy Center’s Opera House can seat up to 2,364 people and the Eisenhower Theater offers 1,164 seats. Tickets are available for patrons with a theater subscription package.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day