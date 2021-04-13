What the J&J Pause Means for Those Already Scheduled to Receive the Vaccine in the DC Area

On the advice of federal regulators, government authorities throughout the DMV have stopped, for now, administering the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine that has been linked to serious blot clot issues in an extremely small number of recipients. Here’s a look at what the development means for those looking to get vaccinated in various parts of the Washington region.

Washington, D.C.

DC’s health department has cancelled all Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments scheduled between April 13 and 17. Those whose appointments have been cancelled will soon be contacted by the health department with instructions as to how they can schedule a new appointment.

Virginia

Arlington County

In a statement issued Tuesday, Arlington County announced that those who had been scheduled to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Lubber Run Community Center on Tuesday can instead receive the Moderna vaccine.

Maryland

Montgomery County

In a press release Tuesday, Montgomery County said that the mass Covid vaccination site in Germantown was the only county-operated site using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 960 doses on hand. That location will instead administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who had an appointment.

Montgomery County’s health officer Dr. Travis Gayles noted that there haven’t been any reported blood clot issues linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the county. Still, he asked residents to be on the lookout for potential side effects. “Anyone who has received the J&J vaccine and develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” Dr. Gayles said in a statement.

Manassas City

Anyone scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Metz Middle School in Manassas on Tuesday or Wednesday can instead receive the Pfizer vaccine, Prince William County’s health department said on Twitter.

Hagerstown

Those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Hagerstown mass vaccination site can instead receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to the Maryland Health Department. Mike Ricci, the communications director for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, said the Hagerstown mass vaccination site can still accommodate walk-ins, and the second Pfizer doses will be administered on May 4.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

