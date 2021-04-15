DC Is Launching Walk-Up Vaccination Sites for Seniors

DC is launching 10 walk-up vaccination sites across the city for seniors starting April 19. DC residents 65 and older don’t need an appointment to be vaccinated at these sites, which will each be able to distribute 30 doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines a day.

The sites are as follows:

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Lamond Recreation Center

Langdon Park Community Center

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center

Arena Stage

Rosedale Recreation Center

Kenilworth Recreation Center

Bald Eagle Recreation Center

Entertainment & Sports Arena

Fort Stanton Recreation Center

Vaccinations at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center are limited to residents of Ward 7 and 8, and are open to any resident from those two wards who is 18 or older. More information about locations and hours of these walk-up locations is available here.

