DC Is Launching Walk-Up Vaccination Sites for Seniors

DC residents over 65 will now be able to get shots without an appointment.

DC is launching 10 walk-up vaccination sites across the city for seniors starting April 19. DC residents 65 and older don’t need an appointment to be vaccinated at these sites, which will each be able to distribute 30 doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines a day.

The sites are as follows:

  • Walter E. Washington Convention Center
  • Lamond Recreation Center
  • Langdon Park Community Center
  • Turkey Thicket Recreation Center
  • Arena Stage
  • Rosedale Recreation Center
  • Kenilworth Recreation Center
  • Bald Eagle Recreation Center
  • Entertainment & Sports Arena
  • Fort Stanton Recreation Center

Vaccinations at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center are limited to residents of Ward 7 and 8, and are open to any resident from those two wards who is 18 or older. More information about locations and hours of these walk-up locations is available here.

