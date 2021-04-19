News & Politics

DC Is Offering Free At-Home Covid Tests At Public Libraries

The kits can be picked up and dropped off at 16 locations across the city

DC is now offering free at-home Covid tests at 16 libraries across the city, DC officials announced in a press conference today. The tests can be picked up Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and can be dropped off any day before 8 p.m.

Kits can be picked up at the locations listed below:

  • Mount Pleasant Library
  • Georgetown Library
  • MLK Central Library
  • West End Library
  • Chevy Chase Library
  • Cleveland Park Library
  • Tenley-Friendship Library
  • Petworth Library
  • Shepherd Park Library
  • Woodridge Library
  • Shaw Library
  • Benning Library
  • Capitol View Library
  • Francis A. Gregory Library
  • Anacostia Library
  • Bellevue Library

