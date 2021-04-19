DC Is Offering Free At-Home Covid Tests At Public Libraries

DC is now offering free at-home Covid tests at 16 libraries across the city, DC officials announced in a press conference today. The tests can be picked up Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and can be dropped off any day before 8 p.m.
Kits can be picked up at the locations listed below:
- Mount Pleasant Library
- Georgetown Library
- MLK Central Library
- West End Library
- Chevy Chase Library
- Cleveland Park Library
- Tenley-Friendship Library
- Petworth Library
- Shepherd Park Library
- Woodridge Library
- Shaw Library
- Benning Library
- Capitol View Library
- Francis A. Gregory Library
- Anacostia Library
- Bellevue Library