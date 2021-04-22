Check out one of Kalorama’s finest Victorians. Space is not an issue with 6BR 5.5BAs and over 4,000 sq.ft. of living space, including separate in-law suite/rental unit.



The main level has an inviting living room with a gas fireplace, dentil molding, 10′ ceilings, and beautiful original floors. The sunny chef’s kitchen is filled with updates including: soapstone countertops, marble backsplash, Bertazzoni range, and Liebherr fridge.



The rear of this level has a sizable dining room that walks out to the deck, patio and flexible garden/parking space. The upper levels have 5BR and 4FB. There are 2 en-suites, 2 fireplaces, additional balcony, 2nd laundry station, and more. The lower level suite was completely gutted, dug out and renovated a few years ago to create over 8′ of ceiling height! There is front, rear, and side access and the electric is separately metered. It has its own kitchen, bedroom, full bath, laundry, workout space, gas fireplace and projector.

Ideal for AirBNB, in-laws, au-pair, etc. Prime location; minutes away from fine dining in Adams Morgan, parks, playgrounds and green space. Short walk to Woodley Park Metro and the National Zoo. In boundary for one of the District’s best public schools, Oyster-Adams.

Click here to see the listing for 1947 Biltmore Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.

Contact:

Koki Adasi

koki@kokiisthekey.com