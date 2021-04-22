News & Politics

Weed Will Be Legal in Virginia by Summer. Here Are the Rules.

Possessing? Yes. Selling? No.

Written by
| Published on
Homegrown indoor pot plants and leaves

Marijuana will become legal in Virginia on July 1. Here’s what you need to know to partake responsibly.

Will I be able to legally buy weed in Virginia now?

Nope, but that’s not long off. Marijuana sales will become legalized in 2024, once the state has a regulation system in place.

What about in DC, where I can buy a bar of chocolate and some weed just happens to slip in?

The whole “gift” loophole isn’t going to fly either. Though up to an ounce of weed can be gifted to an adult, the legislation explicitly prohibits the non-sale tactic frequently employed in the District.

How much weed can I legally have?

Adults 21 and older can have up to one ounce of pot, and can cultivate up to four plants per household. Individuals under 21 possessing marijuana, or adults possessing more than one ounce are subject to a fine.

Can I smoke in public?

No, the legislation doesn’t allow for public use.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day