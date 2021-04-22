Weed Will Be Legal in Virginia by Summer. Here Are the Rules.

Marijuana will become legal in Virginia on July 1. Here’s what you need to know to partake responsibly.

Will I be able to legally buy weed in Virginia now?

Nope, but that’s not long off. Marijuana sales will become legalized in 2024, once the state has a regulation system in place.

What about in DC, where I can buy a bar of chocolate and some weed just happens to slip in?

The whole “gift” loophole isn’t going to fly either. Though up to an ounce of weed can be gifted to an adult, the legislation explicitly prohibits the non-sale tactic frequently employed in the District.

How much weed can I legally have?

Adults 21 and older can have up to one ounce of pot, and can cultivate up to four plants per household. Individuals under 21 possessing marijuana, or adults possessing more than one ounce are subject to a fine.

Can I smoke in public?

No, the legislation doesn’t allow for public use.

