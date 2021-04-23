Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today, April 23 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian restaurant critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about the latest batch of Michelin honorees? Curious about what’s happening over at Buzzard Point? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now, then join Ann this morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! Heading right for your questions today. Here for your Michelin takes. What’s on your mind? I’ll be here for the next 45 minutes or so— ask away in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…