Wolf Trap Just Announced a Summer Full of Actual, In-Person Concerts

This summer is beginning to look more normal. Wolf Trap announced its lineup of outdoor concerts, which kicks off June 18.
The venue released a calendar of more than 30 concerts. In honor of its 50th anniversary, there will be a “Fifty Years Together” dinner and concert event. The star-studded evening includes performances by Wolf Trap Opera aluma Christina Goerke, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition winner Joyce Yang, and Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winning pop vocalist Cynthia Erivo.
In the last week of June, there are select concerts for an “invited audience,” during which Wolf Trap will host healthcare workers, volunteers and educators in the community for complementary performances in honor of their work during the pandemic.
All tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 7. Important to note that tickets are only available in groups of 2-8, and no single tickets will be sold. The Opera UNTRAPPED online streaming series will continue.
Here’s the schedule:
June
- 18: The Anonymous Lover in Concert
- 24: National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic (invited audience)
- 25: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (invited audience)
- 26: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (invited audience)
- 27: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (invited audience)
July
- 1: Fifty Years Together: A Celebration at Wolf Trap
- 2: Sweeney Todd in Concert
- 3: Sweeney Todd in Concert
- 7: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)
- 8: Beethoven and Bologne
- 9: Beethoven and Bologne
- 10: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
- 11: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
- 16: Cinderella (Cendrillon) | Savitri in Concert
- 17: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- 18: Big Tony and Trouble Funk
- 20: Inez Barlatier (Children’s Performance)
- 21: Oran Etkin: Timbalooloo (Children’s Performance)
- 21: An Evening With Amos Lee
- 22: An Evening With Amos Lee
- 23: STARias: Opera’s Most Powerful Moments
- 24: Dan + Claudia Zanes with Friends (Children’s Performance)
- 24: Chris Thile
- 25: Chris Thile
- 27: Joanie Leeds (Children’s Performance)
- 28: Elena Moon Park and Friends (Children’s Performance)
- 28: Aoife O’Donovan
- 29: The War and Treaty
- 30: Norm Lewis
- 31: Maryland Youth Ballet (Children’s Performance)
- 31: Norm Lewis