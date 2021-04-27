Wolf Trap Just Announced a Summer Full of Actual, In-Person Concerts

This summer is beginning to look more normal. Wolf Trap announced its lineup of outdoor concerts, which kicks off June 18.

The venue released a calendar of more than 30 concerts. In honor of its 50th anniversary, there will be a “Fifty Years Together” dinner and concert event. The star-studded evening includes performances by Wolf Trap Opera aluma Christina Goerke, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition winner Joyce Yang, and Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winning pop vocalist Cynthia Erivo.

In the last week of June, there are select concerts for an “invited audience,” during which Wolf Trap will host healthcare workers, volunteers and educators in the community for complementary performances in honor of their work during the pandemic.

All tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 7. Important to note that tickets are only available in groups of 2-8, and no single tickets will be sold. The Opera UNTRAPPED online streaming series will continue.

Here’s the schedule:

June

18: The Anonymous Lover in Concert

24: National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic (invited audience)

25: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (invited audience)

26: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (invited audience)

27: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (invited audience)

July

1: Fifty Years Together: A Celebration at Wolf Trap

2: Sweeney Todd in Concert

3: Sweeney Todd in Concert

7: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)

8: Beethoven and Bologne

9: Beethoven and Bologne

10: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

11: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

16: Cinderella (Cendrillon) | Savitri in Concert

17: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

18: Big Tony and Trouble Funk

20: Inez Barlatier (Children’s Performance)

21: Oran Etkin: Timbalooloo (Children’s Performance)

21: An Evening With Amos Lee

22: An Evening With Amos Lee

23: STARias: Opera’s Most Powerful Moments

24: Dan + Claudia Zanes with Friends (Children’s Performance)

24: Chris Thile

25: Chris Thile

27: Joanie Leeds (Children’s Performance)

28: Elena Moon Park and Friends (Children’s Performance)

28: Aoife O’Donovan

29: The War and Treaty

30: Norm Lewis

31: Maryland Youth Ballet (Children’s Performance)

31: Norm Lewis