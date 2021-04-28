Maryland Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate

Masks will no longer be required outdoors in Maryland, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. Hogan attributed the easing to recent CDC guidance that said vaccinated people no longer require masks outdoors and advice from health leaders like Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, and Scott Gottleib.

People who aren’t vaccinated should continue to wear masks, Hogan advised, and said, “The fastest way to put this pandemic behind us is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” Masks are still required at outdoor concerts and indoors in public places such as restaurants’ indoor areas. “As the weather gets warmer, we’re encouraging Marylanders to move as much of their activity as possible to outdoors,” Hogan said. The state expects to lift further restrictions soon, Hogan said.

As of May 5, all restrictions on outdoor dining and standing service outdoors will be lifted as well, Hogan said. Maryland has now vaccinated nearly 60 percent of residents 18 and older.

Neither DC nor Maryland have updated their outdoor mask requirements. Virginia requires masks outdoors when people are closer than six feet from one another; Governor Ralph Northam’s office told the Washington Post Northam is reviewing the CDC guidance. The District has not yet addressed whether it will lift its outdoor masking mandate.