8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Join a virtual cocktail class tonight, April 29, with the bartending crew at Salt (1201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington). You’ll learn about using herbs in drinks, and can between from two cocktails to make. The demonstration is free, but if you want to use the same ingredients as the bartenders, pick up a kit from Salt by 5 PM (the class starts at 6). It’ll include enough ingredients to make four cocktails.

Start your Cinco de Mayo celebrations early with a special tasting menu at Capitol Hill restaurant Paraiso. Munch on chips and salsa, tacos and tres leches, and pair your meal with mezcal flights or tequila-based cocktails. menu is available starting Friday, April 30.

Breakfast tacos are always a good idea, and the La Tejana pop-up will serve them up in Mount Pleasant (3155 Mt. Pleasant St., NW) on Friday, April 30 from 8 to 11 AM, and on Saturday, May 1 from 9 until noon. There are five tacos on the menu, and are $12 for three, and $22 for six.

Until the annual Funk Parade can return in person, there are still ways to support the organization. On Saturday, May 1, the Alexandria-based Aslin Beer Co. (847 S. Pickett St., Alexandria) is brewing Black Broadway, a beer with notes of dragon fruit, passionfruit and blackberry. A portion of each pint or four-pack sold helps provide free music education programs for DC kids. There are several event through May 8.

There are plenty of places around the District to sit and watch the Kentucky Derby (or grab and go) on Saturday, May 1. Get your mint julep fix at one of these local spots.

The Fairmont hotel (2401 M St., NW) is offering ready-to-go picnic baskets named after DC parks. There are three baskets to choose from, filled with a sandwich, snacks, sides, and dessert. Whether you choose the Georgetown Waterfront Park, the vegetarian Meridian Hill Park, or the vegan Rock Creek Park version, each comes with water and the option to add sparkling wine. Baskets cost $53 and are available for pickup on both Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.

Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, chefs Tom Cunanan and Paolo Dungca are teaming up with chef Harold Villarosa (aka Unkle Harold) for a special menu at Filipino fast casual spot Pogiboy (inside the Block food hall, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW). Some proceeds from the event will be donated to the National Federation of Filipino-American Association.

Kicking off Sunday, May 2, Pizzeria Paradiso Hyattsville (4800 Rhode Island Ave., Hyattsville) will host Sidewalk Sundays. Every Sunday in May, there will be a family-friendly brunch with a build-your-own pizza Bar, beer and cocktails for adults and sidewalk chalk to decorate the parking lot canvas. Reservations are required.