Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Around DC with Food and Drink Specials

Chaia

3207 Grace St., NW; 615 I St., NW

The vegetarian taco shop serves Cinco de Mayo specials that include family-style portions for four to six people, such as braised mushroom or black bean enchiladas. There’re also group friendly taco boxes. Delivery and takeout.

Cielo Rojo

7056 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

Sip special $8 lemon-mint margs and snack on Mexican shrimp cocktail or al pastor tacos while supplies last at this Takoma Park restaurant. Dine-in and takeout.

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

At this Logan Circle spot, chef Tom Crenshaw offers six varieties of tacos (served in $13 flights of three) on corn tortillas. Choose from a variety of meat and meatless options, including steak with chipotle aioli or grilled tofu with apple-jicama slaw. End your meal with a delicious tres leches cake. Dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Dirty Habit

555 8th St., NW

Order any cocktail made with Don Julio or Illegal Mezcal at the Hotel Monaco restaurant, and $1 will benefit a school in Guatemala as part of the restaurant’s “cocktails for a cause” event. Dine-in.

Donahue

1338 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo early (or late) with a $65 seven-course tasting menu from chef Antonio Burrell, offered May 3 through 9. The upscale Georgetown spot is serving luxe items like braised Snake River Farms beef cheeks, foie gras tacos, and lemongrass-coconut arroz con leche. Dine-in.

Espita

1250 9th St., NW

May is National Strawberry Month and Espita is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with strawberry cocktails. The drinks pair fun flavors strawberries with honey and Yucatán liqueur, and cacao-coconut. Enjoy your cocktail with classic tacos, or try a new veggie option. Dine-in.

Mezcalero

3714 14th St., NW; 8368 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

Chef Alfredo Solis is bringing a pop-up tacos stand to both the DC and Alexandria locations for Cinco de Mayo. The grab-and-go sidewalk stand will offer a large street taco menu and margaritas. Stop by starting at 3 PM to watch the al pastor spit spinning. The full menu is also available in the restaurant. Dine-in and takeout.

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW

The Wharf’s large indoor/outdoor Mexican restaurant is serving a taco fiesta takeout package available for groups of two ($50) four ($100) and six ($150). Packages include guacamole with house-made chips and a variety of chicken, steak and pork tacos. Of course, you can add bottled margaritas. Delivery and takeout. Preorder on Tock through May 4.

Mission

1606 20th St., NW; 1221 Van St., SE

Join the party at Mission this Cinco de Mayo with shots of Sauza and Patron ($7 to $11), pitchers of Pacifico and margaritas, and discounted quesadillas ($8.50). The Navy Yard location is also serving a nacho special ($10). Dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Muchas Gracias

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chef Christian Irabien’s modern Mexican restaurant offers Cinco de Mayo specials including ramp enchiladas and roasted poblanos stuffed with cheese. Pair your meal with mezcal-mango cocktails or margaritas. Dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

The “Nina Mayo” menu is back at the Logan Circle restaurant. Chef Colin McClimans created a multi-course “chef’s choice” menu ($44 per person), which is available May 4 to 6. Dishes include gambas al ajillo, tamales, pozole rojo and tacos, finished with a tres leche cake topped with mascarpone whipped cream. Pair your meal with any of the five margarita options. Dine-in, delivery, and takeout.

Oyamel

401 7th St., NW

Chef José Andrés’s Mexican restaurant is serving up its longtime favorites: salt air margaritas, made-to-order guac, and tacos on handmade tortillas. Guests can sit on a recently expanded patio, or order from a Cinco de Mayo to-go menu. Take home a taco and quesadilla kit ($85), which comes with herbed rice, refried black beans, chips, salsas and guacamole. Dine-in, delivery, and takeout.

Paraiso

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The new Capitol Hill Mexican restaurant is getting the party started early, offering specials from April 30 through May 9. A prix-fixe tasting menu ($35) includes chips and salsa, seafood aguachile, a choice of tacos, and tres leches cake. Though the tasting menu is dine-in only, the cocktail menu is available to-go, including mezcal flights ($35-$38) and a drink that mixes tequila, strawberry syrup and sparkling wine ($14). Dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Pisco y Nazca

1823 L St., NW

Get in the Cinco de Mayo spirit at the downtown Peruvian restaurant with $7 margaritas served all day long. Dine-in.

Rebel Taco Cantina

1214 U St., NW; 3217 10th St. N., Arlington

The U Street cantina is serving $5 margaritas, sangrias and mojitos all day long. You can also order a taco trio from the Arlington-based food truck, which includes three traditional tacos for $8 or three speciality tacos (shrimp, “super pollo”) for $11. Dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Republic Cantina

43 N St., NW

Grab a “Cinco-to-go” kit from this Tex-Mex spot to have a fiesta at home. The $45 package includes chips, dips, and a Big Fella agave marg that serves four. Or mix your own drinks with the $45 DIY Marg pack which also includes pico backs (think pickle backs with pico salsa). Patio seating is also available. Dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Taco and Pina

4041 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The Shirlington Mexican spot is offering two build-your-own boxes: a taco bar that makes about 25 tacos and a DIY nacho kit ($39). Options for fillings/toppings include spicy chicken tinga, beef short rib barbacoa, or guajillo-tamari roasted mushrooms. You can also order fruity frozen margaritas or choose from local craft and Mexican import beers. Dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Tacos, Tortas and Tequila

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

Stop by the Clarendon and Silver Spring taquerias for discounted margaritas ($6 glass or $29 pitcher) and its Mexican-inspired street food menu. If you’re celebrating at home, TTT has a fully customizable, family-style to-go menu featuring a protein, choice of four sides, and dessert ($60). Pre-order by May 4. Dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Taqueria Del Barrio

821 Upshur St., NW

The Petworth neighborhood taqueria is serving $5 margs all day. Upgrade your order and get a classic margarita and three gringo tacos for $10. Dine-in, delivery and takeout.

Taqueria Las Gemelas

1280 4th St., NE

The taqueria side of this new dual Mexican restaurant concept at La Cosecha marketplace is offering a variety of drink specials for Cinco de Mayo. Sip a limited edition strawberry frozen margarita ($11) or a signature nitro skinny margarita ($10). Dine-in and takeout.

Tico

1926 14th St., NW

On Cinco de Mayo, dine-in guests can order a special menu from chefs Michael Schlow and Matt Crowley featuring classics like chips and dips, quesadillas, shrimp ceviche, and a variety of tacos ($14 for three). A walk-up window will be open for grab-and-go tacos and pouches of fruity margs. Reservations are required for dining in. Dine-in and takeout.

Urbano 116

2985 District Ave. #12o, Fairfax

Urbano 116 is having an outdoor Cinco de Mayo block party at its Mosaic location. Dance to live music (both a DJ and Latin band), snack on tacos, and sip on beers and margaritas. Food and drink tickets are $5, and you must be 21 to enter.