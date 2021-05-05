DC and Prince George’s County residents can now pre-register their kids age 12 and older for a Covid vaccine appointment at Children’s National. The registration form can be found here.

The FDA is likely to approve the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12-15 early next week. Children’s National is waiting for confirmation of that emergency approval before scheduling appointment time slots. If and when that authorization is granted, Children’s National will contact those who have pre-registered to invite them to make an appointment.

Children’s National is currently approved to vaccinate individuals age 16 to 22. DC Health also has walk-up vaccine clinics across the city for adults that do not require appointments.

Join the conversation!